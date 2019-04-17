UA Dance students perform in “Megalopolis” as part of the “Spring Collection” production.

 Ed Flores

New works take center stage at the upcoming University of Arizona School of Dance’s “Spring Collection” production.

Choreographer Tamara Dyke-Compton and composer Paul Hamilton teamed up for a piece that explores the power of the female voice. It will be performed by a dozen women.

Faculty members Elizabeth George-Fesch and Christopher Compton created a new classical ballet which features six couples dancing to Tchaikovsky piano scores.

Autumn Eckman has also created a new piece, which she calls “Layer Cake,” described as an exploration of “the dimensions of creative impulse to a percussive score.”

Also on the bill is Marquez Johnson’s rendition of Manuel de Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance.” The piece, which grew out of a collaboration he did this year with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, employs ballet, modern and jazz dance.

Barbea Williams’ “Sacred Causes — 400 year Commemoration” pulls from African and Haitian dance.

Rounding out the program is Larry Kiegwin’s “Megalopolis,” which The New York Times called “… a divinely well structured encounter between formalism and club culture.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 19-20 and April 25-27, and 1:30 p.m. April 21 and 28 at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus. Tickets are $35 at 621-1162 or tickets.arizona.edu.

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128. On Twitter: @kallenStar.