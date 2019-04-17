New works take center stage at the upcoming University of Arizona School of Dance’s “Spring Collection” production.
Choreographer Tamara Dyke-Compton and composer Paul Hamilton teamed up for a piece that explores the power of the female voice. It will be performed by a dozen women.
Faculty members Elizabeth George-Fesch and Christopher Compton created a new classical ballet which features six couples dancing to Tchaikovsky piano scores.
Autumn Eckman has also created a new piece, which she calls “Layer Cake,” described as an exploration of “the dimensions of creative impulse to a percussive score.”
Also on the bill is Marquez Johnson’s rendition of Manuel de Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance.” The piece, which grew out of a collaboration he did this year with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, employs ballet, modern and jazz dance.
Barbea Williams’ “Sacred Causes — 400 year Commemoration” pulls from African and Haitian dance.
Rounding out the program is Larry Kiegwin’s “Megalopolis,” which The New York Times called “… a divinely well structured encounter between formalism and club culture.”
Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 19-20 and April 25-27, and 1:30 p.m. April 21 and 28 at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus. Tickets are $35 at 621-1162 or tickets.arizona.edu.