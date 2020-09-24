 Skip to main content
UA Presents changes its name, mission as part of its 'renaissance'

UA Presents changes its name, mission as part of its 'renaissance'

UA Presents celebrated its 25th and final year with its 2019-20 season.

On Thursday, the University of Arizona arts presenter got a new name and new mission.

Executive Director Chad Herzog, who took over the organization in August 2019, rolled out Arts Arizona Live to UA Presents' nearly 300,000 patrons, outlining the organization's inaugural season and artistic philosophy that Hezog described as a "renaissance."

“What is Tucson’s renaissance (post-pandemic) going to look like? Now is our time to really answer that. I want Arizona Arts Live to play a part in Tucson's renaissance,” Herzog said.

The philosophy behind Arizona Arts Live and its umbrella organization, Arizona Arts, is to serve as a "unified gateway" to the UA College of Fine Arts "unique visual and performing arts assets, experiences and educational programs," said Andy Schulz, the university's vice president for the arts.

“With the launch of Arizona Arts Live, Chad and his team are creating a dynamic platform to engage in new and impactful ways with the UArizona campus and the communities of Southern Arizona," Schultz said in a prepared statement. "I can’t wait for what lies ahead.”

“I think (UA Presents) was a brand that just wasn’t resonating for people any longer,” Herzog said. “It felt very natural to look at what’s in the name and say exactly what it is. We are bridging life to the arts, and Arizona Arts Live felt right.”

Arizona Arts Live is throwing out the UA Presents template that included a mix of classical, pop and world music, dance and comedy presented in Centennial Hall on campus. In its place, it is presenting events that engage audiences, including a play where audience members are active participants and an interactive art exhibit that shines a spotlight on Tucson's unsung heroes. 

The season also includes a concert series at Arizona Stadium that was created to provide international students with a "class" at a time when President Trump was threatening to ban those students from returning to the U.S. if their schools were only offering online classes. 

"Sounds From the Sonoran Desert" will "meet" at 7 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 19 and will offer students "an in-person opportunity to learn about and experience the music of Southern Arizona." The six-concert series is open to students and the public and will include performances by D. Faktion Nyne, Mariachi Luz De Luna, RyanHood, Diluvio AZ, XIXA and Orkestra Mendoza.

The season also includes a socially distanced outdoor concert series "Inisde/Out" that builds on Arizona Arts Live's The Tucson Studio, a series launched last spring that featured local artists performing in area parks including the Tucson Botanical Gardens. The performances were filmed and broadcast on the organization's YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/uacfa).

"Inside/Out" will feature socially-distanced live audiences that will be offered wireless headsets to allow them to hear the music from as far away as 300 meters from the stage in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Herzog said the headphones idea was part of the plan long before the pandemic as a way to allow the audience to participate in remote locations including a desert setting

Most of the programming for the inaugural Arizona Arts Live season is in response to COVID-19, Herzog said. But rather than follow the lead of arts organizations nationwide that are offering only streamed events, Arizona Arts Live is hoping to more actively engage audiences.

“That alternate setting isn’t just watching a video in a Zoom room. It’s being a part of theater," he said.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Arizona Arts Live 2020-21 season

What: Arizona Arts Live replaces UA Presents as the University of Arizona arts presenter. It kicks off its inaugural season in October.

Tickets: Prices as listed and available at arizonaartslive.com

The season:

• Oct. 29-Nov. 29, "Monuments": Australian artmaker Craig Walsh challenges the traditional concept of monuments as homages to long dead heroes and instead celebrates the living, commemorating Southern Arizona's unsung heroes for their contributions to the community. Each night in the trees on the University of Arizona campus, visitors can see projected images of local heroes and learn their stories. Free.

• Nov. 10-24, 600 Highway Men’s ​"A Thousand Ways​, Act 1," over a telephone: The opening act of a three-part performance art piece that engages audience members "with their words, actions, gestures, silence and thoughts." Here's how it works: Two people who have never met, guided by prompts, questions and a score of instructions, will have a  conversation. The idea is to explore " the line between strangeness and kinship, distance and proximity, and how the most intimate assembly can become profoundly radical," according to the program notes. The second act, which takes place at a card table with a glass divider, will take place in the spring. The final act, which involves a group of people, will take place when COVID restrictions are no longer in place. TIckets start at $15.

• Dec. 1-6, Scott Silven's​ "The Journey,"​ live online: Arizona Arts Live co-commissioned the work from Scottish illusionist and performance artist Silven. The online live show is limited to audiences of 30 or less as Silven recounts a long-forgotten story that will unlock the secrets of Silven's homeland courtesy extraordinary illusions. In the process, you will discover the path that connects you to Silven’s past, your present and our collective future. Silven will perform from his home in Scotland. Tickets start at $30.

• Dec. 11-13, Manual Cinema’s ​"A Christmas Carol," ​live online: A new twist on Charles Dickens' holiday classic of the Scrooge and Tiny Tim, this one is told through puppets. And the story is a bit updated for our COVID times: "An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe’s famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her studio apartment, she reconstructs his annual 'Christmas Carol' puppet show over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family’s call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens’s classic ghost story." The performance features Manual Cinema's signature paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and live score and each show is live-streamed from the troupe's Chicago studio. 

• 7 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 15-Nov. 19, Sounds From the Sonoran Desert,​ Arizona Stadium: The outdoor concert series was inspired by President Trump’s announcement in July that international students would be barred from coming to the U.S. if their universities were not offering in-person classes. Sounds of the Sonoran Desert is set up as an in-person opportunity for international students to learn about and experience the music of Southern Arizona. The series also is open to the public. Artists set to perform: D. Faktion Nyne, Mariachi Luz De Luna, RyanHood, Diluvio AZ, XIXA and Orkestra Mendoza. Suggested donation of $10 per concert. 

• Dates TBA, Inside/Out, outdoor concert series. Local artists will perform outdoors throughout the greater Tucson area including in the desert. Audiences will be provided a wireless headset that will allow them to social distance and not miss a note. Tickets start at $15. 

