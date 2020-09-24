UA Presents changes its name, mission as part of its 'renaissance'

“I think (UA Presents) was a brand that just wasn’t resonating for people any longer,” Herzog said. “It felt very natural to look at what’s in the name and say exactly what it is. We are bridging life to the arts, and Arizona Arts Live felt right.”

Arizona Arts Live is throwing out the UA Presents template that included a mix of classical, pop and world music, dance and comedy presented in Centennial Hall on campus. In its place, it is presenting events that engage audiences, including a play where audience members are active participants and an interactive art exhibit that shines a spotlight on Tucson's unsung heroes.

The season also includes a concert series at Arizona Stadium that was created to provide international students with a "class" at a time when President Trump was threatening to ban those students from returning to the U.S. if their schools were only offering online classes.