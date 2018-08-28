Nobody plans to play with food

David Henry Brown Jr. might have egg — or peanut butter and cheese — on his face during MOCA’s fall fundraiser.

And there might be cabbage on his head and onions on his eyes.

Brown, who assumes the persona of David Henry Nobody Jr., is a New York-based performance artist who uses his body as one of his mediums. He will present “Edible Wardrobe Malfunctions” at the Sept. 8 event.

While Brown’s work may seem silly and frivolous on the surface, he aims at taking deep dives into serious social issues.

Brown’s different artistic periods have included stalking Donald J. Trump in 1999, in a performance art role of a “conservative, run-of-the-mill white guy” for a year during which he ingratiated himself to Trump and his inner circle.

Brown attracted national attention and notoriety when he impersonated socialite Alex Von Furstenberg in 2000, crashing parties, and meeting and mingling with the rich and famous. Brown documented his experiences in an exhibit of about 60 photographs shot with 35mm point-and-shoot cameras handed to nearby strangers.

Most recently, his work has played out in visual-collage selfies on Instagram, titled “Resemblagè”. His pieces slam Instagram clichés, stereotypes and an image-obsessed society, Brown says. “Resemblagè,” is a word he coined combining the words “resemble” and “collagè.

“It means physically collaging, painting upon the body and face,” he says. “I view 'Resemblagè' as a portrait of person, turned inside out, in real life. It exposes our irrational and animal selves. It is how people look in my bizarre dreams.”

Brown says he carries the name of Nobody because of his philosophy of the Fantastic Nobody (a loser who acts like he or she is famous but who is not) that has pervaded his work for the last 25 years. It is also a nod to the Fantastic Nobodies, a five-person performance/conceptual art collective which he was part of for more than a decade.

In the context of this body of work, however, “Nobody means, not having a body,” says Brown. “I feel that when we are on our phones on the web, you are just consciousness with no body.”

At the MOCA fundraiser, David Nobody will be presenting a live fashion show of his Instagram looks taken to full body. “The performance will be surreal and full of sudden curveballs and surprises,” he says.

He says he’s attracted to junk and fake foods because “they are the byproduct of brainwashed corporate advertising campaigns.”

“They are also very, very visual being that they are entirely engineered to play into human desire.”

He says he uses healthy foods sometimes. “I am interested in how we as humans are part of the food chain.”

Overall, Brown says the outcome of the performance is ultimately unpredictable. “I am taking art off of the canvas and into life itself.

“It will also be just really, really fun. I want to play like a child, with the performers and the audience.”