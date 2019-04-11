VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Printing Without A Press — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Monotype playshop with Tubac artist Barbara Kuzara. Email bakuzara@gmail.com or call for information and registration. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20. $45. 1-602-526-5781. lowehouseproject.com.
Discovery Day With Artist/Author/Illustrator Vic Hollins — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Hollins will be available to answer questions about publishing and art styles in addition to custom signing her works. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21. 574-5535. vichollins.com.
Unicorn Fantasy Lanterns — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Create a lantern to light your room at night. Ages 11-18. 3:30-4:30 p.m. April 24. 594-5275.
Art Opening: Gina Beca — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. The female form meets the desert-scape in Gina Beca's celebration of Sonoran flora and fauna. 6-8 p.m. April 24. 622-8848. agaveheritagefestival.com.