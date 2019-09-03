Tucson’s improv ensemble Unscrewed Theater this weekend is celebrating a year since moving into its forever home on East Speedway Boulevard.
And even though it’s only been a year, the troupe is putting on a bash worthy of a five-year anniversary, including an appearance by outgoing Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
This will be Rothschild’s final performance as mayor, but knowing him it will likely not be the last time you see him on Unscrewed Theater’s stage.
Rothschild has been part of the Unscrewed Family since it introduced itself to Tucson as Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed, which later became Unscrewed Theater. The troupe opened its first home at East Speedway and North Country Club Road in January 2014, becoming Tucson’s first theater devoted to the art of improv. Last September, the troupe moved to 4500 E. Speedway No. 39.
The one-year anniversary bash begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with family-friendly performances from its house teams — Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed, From The Top, Leaky Faucets and Comic Chaos. Admission is free.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, they open the doors at 3 p.m. for an open house followed by a performance with guest star Rothschild at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., the troupe will perform musical improv comedy featuring From the Top. Admission to those shows is $8 for adults, $5 for kids or $10 for a “laughing pass” through UnscrewedTheater.org.