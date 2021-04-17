Urban outdoors: You don't have to venture far to find a Tucson hike

Rillito River Park Trail

Where: The 12-mile trail runs along the Rillito River from North Craycroft Road and East Glenn Street, off East Grant Road, to West River Road not far from West Orange Grove Road and Interstate 10. You can park at either end.

The route: This is the trail you take when you crave some me-time and want to hear yourself think above the din of life. As you plod along the path, let your mind wander to the summer monsoons when all of Tucson waits to see the sun-worn cracks and seams get muddy as the river fills up with rain. Your thoughts will occasionally get interrupted by passing cars whizzing along the busy thoroughfares, especially at afternoon rush, but once you get in the groove and find your mind space, it's easy to tune out the world and focus on the journey.

"I joke about it because it’s called the river walk and there’s no water," said Judith Jacobskind, a New Yorker who retired to Tucson with her husband more than 20 years ago. "It’s really just fine because it’s quite level and it’s more manageable for us.”

The couple, who are both in their mid-80s, have been walking the Rillito River trail since the pandemic led to the closure of their usual walking trail in Sabino Canyon. The couple walk about a mile at a time every other day.