Roses are red, Cactus can hurt, Here are some Valentine’s Day options and don’t forget dessert!
‘BE MINE’ FOR
DINNER
Prices do not include tax or gratuity. Due to limited seating, reservations required.
RA Sushi Bar and Restaurant — 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Enjoy a romantic and entertaining couples’ night out designed to teach participants about the power of aphrodisiac ingredients and help them make a little magic of their own. Sake and sushi pairing. Ages 21 and up. For reservations go to tucne.ws/ravalentines. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $50. 615-3970.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar — 6360 N. Campbell Ave. This ultimate Valentine’s Day dinner combines a three-course prix fixe menu, premium champagne and an exquisite gift from a jeweler. $350 three-course dinner for two, two glasses of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne and surprise gift; $500 three-course dinner for two, bottle of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial champagne and surprise gift; $1,000 three-course dinner for two, bottle of Dom Perignon Brut champagne and surprise gift. Guests can also order from the main menu. To make a reservation, e-mail flemingsreservations@tilsonpr.com, and a reservation specialist will coordinate the details. For all other Valentine’s Day reservations, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com. 5-10 p.m. weeknights; 5-10:30 p.m. weekends; 4-10:30 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 8-17. 529-5017.
Family Valentine Dinner — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Door prizes all evening long. Fun for all ages, along with music throughout dinner and the youth will serve each table. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 795-1932.
Friends of the Copper Queen Library 28th Annual Chocolate Tasting and Silent Auction — Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Ticketholders select six pieces of premium chocolate goodness per ticket; wine and beer are available for a small donation. There is a silent auction featuring items from local Bisbee shops, galleries, restaurants and hotels. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 520-432-4232.
Feed Your Heart — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. 10 percent of the meal will support the Community Food Bank. Music by Andy Hersey and special guests. 5-10 p.m. Feb. 12. $7-$14. 449-8336.
Vero Amore — 2920 N. Swan Road and Vero Amore Dove Mountain, 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd. Heart-shaped pizza and salad for two with a glass of red or white wine. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 13-17. 325-4122.
Arizona Sonora Desert Museum — Ocotillo Cafe, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Amuse- bouche and a three-course meal including dessert. 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 14. $80; 10 percent discount for Museum members. Book a table by calling 883-3046, or via email at kmcintosh@craftculinary.com.
Creations inspired by the music of Prince — Parish Gastropub, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Drinks: Let’s Go Crazy, Delirious; Appetizers: “little red croquette,” “cream;” Main course: “when doves cry,” “purple rain;” Dessert: “kiss,” “raspberry beret.” 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14. Pricing a la carte. 797-1233. Reservations highly recommended. theparishtucson.com.
Valentine’s Day Dinner — Cafe a la C’Art, 150 N. Main Ave. A three-course prix fixe menu. Reservations required. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $55 per person. 628-8533.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Magic and Mystery Show — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. Saint Andrews Drive. A candle-lit table-served three-course dinner and three-act comedy murder-mystery whodunit play “Murder at the Magic Show.” Champagne toast, a rose remembrance for the ladies, a magic souvenir for everyone and a chance for a romantic dance or two to classic DJ dance music. Full bar service available for separate liquor purchases. Call 861-4800 for tickets/information or visit TucsonDinnerTheater.com. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $79 per ticket.
Carriage House — 125 S. Arizona Ave. Welcome launch cocktail, passed hors d’oeuvres, solid cocktail shooters and tasting stations featuring slightly “salty” dishes created and served by Chefs Janos Wilder and Devon Sander. DJ Herm, cash bar, dancing and adult ice-breaking card games. Reservations carriagehousetucson.com or by calling 615-6100. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $50 per person.
Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails — 135 S. Sixth Ave. Dinner seating starts at 5 p.m. $55 per person, three courses; $75 per person, four courses. Beverages additional. Reservations can be made at downtownkitchen.com or by calling 623-7700. 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14.
Saguaro Corners — 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail. Serving full menu all day. Special four-course meal including winter salad, crab bisque soup, surf-and-turf and red velvet cheesecake for $50 per person. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14. 886-2020.
Jonathan’s Cork — 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road. Choice of surf and turf for $46, sea bass for $28 or blue cheese 8-ounce fillet for $34. All entrees come with vegetable and choice of starch. 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. 296-1631.
Commoner & Co. — 6960 E. Sunrise Drive. Prix fixe menu with choices including seared salmon, lobster mushroom risotto, cacio e pepe and more. Desserts by Chef Hannah. $55 per person; $75 per person with wine pairing. 4-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. 257-1177.
Renee’s Organic Oven — 7065 E. Tanque Verde Road. Regular menu with special drink and dessert options. Two Hands “Sexy Beast” Cabernet Sauvignon, almond cake with fresh raspberries, a raspberry coulis and homemade whipped cream. Visit reneesorganicoven.com for reservations. Feb. 14.
Kingfisher — 2564 E. Grant Road. Menu favorites and specials. A la carte dining. $21-$38. Dinner service 5-11 p.m. Feb. 14. 323-7739.
Zona 78 — 7301 E. Tanque Verde Road. Three-course meal starting with fried calamari or side salad, pasta pescatore or smoked pork tenderloin and chocolate strawberry cannolis. $55 per couple; $35 solo. Complimentary glass of prosecco. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 14. 296-7878.
Agustin Kitchen — 100 S. Avenida Del Convento, Suite 150. Choice of composed mission oysters or baby vegetable terrine; choice of brie wellington or Spanish chorizo and heirloom tomatoes; intermezzo of turmeric and ginger pineapple spritzer and sugared grapes; choice of pork belly and scallops, prime filet mignon or vegetable osso bucco; choice of chocolate textures including chocolate covered strawberries, pecans, fudge, espresso and lechera or deconstructed chai. $75 per person; $100 per person with pairings. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14. 398-5382.
The Elegant Affaire: Dinner Dance — Viscount Suite Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. A Valentine’s Day themed dinner and dance. Singles are welcome. Enjoy a buffet with a live smooth jazz show from Silk and Soul with guest saxophonist Malik Alkabir. Cash bar will be available. $70 for singles; $120 couples, prices higher at the door. Call 977-5094 for tickets. Limited seating. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 15. $120. 977-5094.
Valentine’s Day Ball — Enlivant Foothills Place Senior Living, 3701 N. Swan Road. Enjoy a chef-prepared meal, music and dancing. Formal attire suggested. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tucson. Please RSVP at 392-1666. 3-6 p.m. Feb. 15. $5. 299-7755.
‘SAY YES’ TO A
CELEBRATION OUT
Daddy Daughter Date Night — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Painting for two, and light refreshments. Register in advance. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 790-1100.
Galentine’s Event — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Dinner plate, 16-ounce mug and studio fees for two. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 12. $40. 790-1100.
Love Letters: by Oro Valley Theatre Company — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. A dramatic reading between two characters, Melissa and Andrew. It follows their lives for over 50 years through letters they write to each other. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13. $25. 529-1000.
Valentine’s Storytime for Toddlers — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Valentine’s story time and celebrate love with your little ones with fun stories and lots of rhyming and music. Afterward, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. For children ages 18-36 months and their parents/caregivers. Refreshments provided. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. Free. 594-5285.
I’ve Got a Crush on You: A Valentine’s Day Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Freddy Parish Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. Jazz standards, love songs, and big band tunes. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 529-1000.
Valentine’s Date Night — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Paint by candlelight with your love. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 5-6:45 and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 790-1100.
Tejano Valentine’s Day Dance — Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. AJ Castillo, Dezigual and Louie Marinez y Myzterio. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 16. $20. 1-855-765-7829.