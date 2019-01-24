OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1-4, 7 and 8. 377-5060.
Mission Garden — 201 N. Court Ave. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 6. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 2. 724-5220.
Hike Yetman Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Camino de Oeste Trailhead, 400 N. Camino de Oeste. A moderate level, 2-3 mile interpretive hike to the Bowen Stone House ruins area. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 2. $5. 724-5375.
History Hike — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In Balance Ranch Road/Keeler Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. This is a three-mile round trip hike over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. There is no shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 2. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 2. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road at Hal Gras Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2. 724-5375.
Historic Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 5 and 8. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 3. 664-4133.
Santa Cruz River Hike — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive, Marana. Take a guided hike along the flowing Santa Cruz River and discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 3. $5. 724-5375.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. By starlight. 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. 377-5060.
Venomous Reptiles of Arizona — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Get the facts about native venomous reptiles-their behavior, adaptations, folklore, human safety and first aid, and much more. Live specimens of Arizona's most fascinating venomous reptiles are displayed in enclosures designed for an interactive event. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. 594-5305.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Expect to see southbound migrants, such as warblers, and resident birds. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 5. 724-5375.
Cascabel Trail Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, 3858 W. Irvington Road. A 1.5 mile walk on a naturalist guided hike on level trails. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 5. $5. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 5. 749-8700.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers on a 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 6. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 6. 749-8700.
Turquoise Trail Walking Tours — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Docent-led walking tour covers 2.5-miles. Turquoise Trail through the heart of downtown. Learn about Tucson’s fascinating history and see some architectural gems. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $20. 837-8119.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8. $25. 377-5060.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Bring a flashlight and lawn chair. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Donations accepted. 724-5220.