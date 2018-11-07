Veterans Day gives thanks and honor those who have served their country during war or peacetime. Tucson will have many services and restaurants helping in the honoring. Thanks to all men and women for their service.
VETERANS DAY FACTS
- Established on Nov. 11, 1919, it was first called Armistice Day. This was the first anniversary of the ending of World War I.
- In 1954, President Eisenhower signed legislation to change the name to Veterans Day, as a way to honor those who served in all American wars.
- Britain, France, Canada and Australia also honor World War I and II veterans on or near Nov. 11.
- Each year at exactly 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, a wreath-laying ceremony is held at the Tomb of the Unknowns in the Arlington National Cemetery.
- The first Veterans Day parade was held in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947.
- According to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau survey, there were 18.2 million military veterans in the United States. The number of female veterans in the United States was 1.6 million. Fifty percent of veterans were 65 and older. Also, 8.9 percent were 35 and younger.
EVENTS
- Pima Community College Veterans Day Celebration — 1255 N. Stone Ave. Next to the historic Roosevelt Building. Speakers, entertainment and food. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8. Free.
- Old Tucson — 201 S. Kinney Road. Free admission for active military and veterans. Includes a military flag parade each day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9-11.
- Tucson Veterans Day Parade — The theme this year is “Celebration of Armistice Day.” The parade begins downtown at West Alameda Street and North Granada Avenue and heads east to North Stone Avenue; north to West Franklin Street; west to West Sixth Street; south on North Granada Avenue to the staging point. 11 a.m. Nov. 12. Free.
- Hats Off to Heroes — Reid Park’s DeMeester Band Shell, 900 S. Randolph Way. Local bands, food trucks, military displays and resource fair. Noon- 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Free.
DINING DEALS
- Applebee’s Grill and Bar — Park Place and Foothills Mall locations. Offering veterans and active duty military a free meal from a selected menu. All day, Nov. 11.
- Auxiliary Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Fried or baked fish, taters, slaw, homemade cobbler and beverage. Smoke-free, child-friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9. $9, $5 child’s plate. 762-5652.
- Boston Market — Tucson locations. Veterans and active duly military. Buy one, get one free on individual meals. All day. Nov. 11 and 12.
- Denny’s — Tucson locations. Inviting all active, inactive and military personnel, with a valid military ID or DD 214, to Build Your Own Grand Slam. 5 a.m.-noon. Nov. 12. Valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through ‘Denny’s on Demand’.
- Dunkin Donuts — Tucson locations. Veterans and active duly military receive a free doughnut. All day. Nov. 11 and 12. May not be offered at all locations.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — 8400 N. Cracker Barrel Road. Complimentary piece of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or crafted coffee beverage. 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. Nov. 11. 579-1845.
- Golden Corral — All locations nationwide. Military appreciation day. Free meal. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 12.
- Hooters — 7280 E. Broadway. Choose from six free menu items. Veterans and active duty military. 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. Nov. 11. 352-0343.
- IHOP — All Tucson locations. Veterans and active duty service members get a free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes. Some locations offer eggs and bacon or sausage with the pancakes. Check your local IHOP. 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
- Little Caesars Pizza — Nationwide corporately owned locations. Free lunch combo. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11. Not all are corporate owned, check your local store.
- Native Grill and Wings — All Tucson locations. One free menu item up to $11.99. Current or retired military. Dine-in only, does not include alcohol. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 11.
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurants — All Tucson locations. Veterans and active military receive a complimentary meal from a set menu. All day. Nov. 11.
- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina — 5205 E. Broadway. Free combo No. 2 meal. Dine-in only. Retired and current military. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 11. 441-7440.
- Outback Steakhouse — All Tucson locations. Veterans and active duty military will receive a free Bloomin Onion and Coke product. All day. Nov. 11.
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill — All locations. Free mom’s ricotta meatballs and spaghetti entree. Military ID or proof of service.
- Red Lobster — All locations. Free appetizer or dessert for veterans, active-duty military and reservists with valid military ID. Nov. 11 and 12.
- Texas Roadhouse — All Tucson locations. Veterans eat free. Current or retired military. If you are not able to come during these hours call 502-426-9984 for voucher to enjoy at another time. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 11.
CONCERTS
- Veterans Tejano Tribute: Jay Perez and Bobby Pulido — The AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Rd. Honoring all who served. Free entrance for veterans, active duty, national guard, reserve and retired military. Must have valid ID or DD214. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 9. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
- A Salute to Veterans — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave., Oro Valley. A musical tribute to all who have accepted the challenge to serve and protect our nation. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 11. $10. 303-6474.
- Arizona Symphonic Winds 32nd Annual Veterans Day Concert — Catalina Foothills High School Auditorium, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. A traditional concert, fashioned after the great American band leader John Philip Sousa, which includes a variety of music from classics to marches and fun novelty pieces. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 11. Donations appreciated. 721-2068.
SERVICES
Free Dentistry for Veterans — iSmile Dental, 4600 S. Park Ave. and 5723 E. Fifth St. Call for an appointment. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12. 889-3358.
Octopus Car Wash — All Tucson locations. Free full service car wash. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 11.