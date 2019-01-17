FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
AZDES Veterans Employment Services — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Have you ever served in the military? Need help finding a job or training? An Arizona Department of Economic Services veteran employment advocate will be available to answer your questions, connect you to valuable resources, and help you connect to your next career. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
ArchFilmFest Tucson 2019 — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Award-winning films shown in previous festivals held in Santiago, London, Venice, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires. Ranging in genre from documentary to experimental and hailing from some eleven countries, most of the films have never before been aired in the U.S. 2-8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26. Free. 626-9935. capla.arizona.edu.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, Parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free, family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 25. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Healthy and Delicious Food Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Skills taught: Proper roasting technique, knife skills to cut large produce, creating a salad dressing, and proper sauté technique. Class fee includes lunch of all dishes made. Register at: thegardenkitchen.org/events_page. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 26. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
The Manly Cup — Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita. The perfect match up of wine vs. beer in a super bowl food line up. Live music by After Seven, cornhole, air hockey, washers, horseshoes, and Jenga. beer, wine, and food available for purchase. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Free. 1-301-237-6556. azhopsandvines.com.
Bridal Open House — Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Speak with staff, tour the grounds, meet wedding vendors and get an idea of how perfect your special day will be. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 27. Free. 901-1342. haciendadelsol.com.