DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. Sept. 5 and 12. $7. 203-8044.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 10. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $13.50. 529-1000.