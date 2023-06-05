Comedian Matt Rife will perform in Tucson next May at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall.

The upcoming Tucson show is one of more than 100 on the “ProbleMATTic World Tour" announced Monday by the 27-year-old comedian, who has amassed 14 million followers on TikTok.

Tickets for the show on May 16, 2024, go on sale to the general public Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. on mattrifeofficial.com. Artist presale tickets are available earlier, starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Rife will perform in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre the day after his Tucson show.