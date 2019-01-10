OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 17 and 24. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 and 24. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 17-21, 24-25. 377-5060.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 19. 724-5220.
History Hike: Petroglyph Trail — Millville Ruins, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will lead a 2 mile walk on an uneven dirt and gravel trail that crosses through a deep wash. There is no shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 19. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 19. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Join to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 19. 724-5375.
Sparrow ID Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Learn techniques to better identify these tricky birds. Ages 12 and up. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19. $15. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. 724-5375.
Historic Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings and corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 19 and 22. 724-5220.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. Jan. 20- Super Blood Moon (open to 11:30 p.m. for total eclipse) 5-11:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 377-5060.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join a Pima County naturalist to walk the gentle trails of Agua Caliente Park as the full moon rises. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 20. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20. 664-4133.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22. 749-8700.
Hike Brown Mountain Trail — Tucson Mountain Park, Brown Mountain Trailhead, 8451 W. McCain Loop Road. Enjoy the scenic and rugged beauty of the Tucson Mountains on this 2 mile guided hike with a Pima County naturalist. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 22. 724-5375.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers on a 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 23. 724-5220.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 23. 749-8700.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures at the ranch. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 23. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
A Walk into the Cretaceous — Tucson Mountain Park, Yetman West Trailhead (pull out G3) west of Gates Pass overlook. Join UA geologist to explore the geology of the park, during a 1.5- 2 mile hike. The hike is mostly along sandy washes, but includes some stepping up and climbing over bedrock benches up to 3 feet high. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. $5. 724-5375.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25. $25. 377-5060.