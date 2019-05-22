Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society

Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist will lead the walks. One to two mile walk on level ground. 9-10 a.m. March 2, April 6; 8-9 a.m. Feb. 9, March 2, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7. Free. 795-7985.

 Children's Memorial Park

HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS

All events are free unless otherwise noted. 

Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Group support for widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 

Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. May 28. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.

Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. June 1. 795-7985. 

