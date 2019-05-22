HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Group support for widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway. An interactive six week workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Topics include: getting a good night's sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, pacing, managing emotions and more. Age 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. May 28. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Walk With A Doc - Pima County Medical Society — Children's Memorial Park, 701 W. Edgewater Drive. Walk led by Seth Peterson, a physical therapist. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9 a.m. June 1. 795-7985.