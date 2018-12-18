Also featuring Reveille Men's Chorus spinoff Reverb as the Grandsons of the Pioneers and David Fitzsimmons as Fitz, the loveable cartoonist with the heart of salsa.

The Snowbirds (Minnesota) — Crystal Stark and Elliot Glicksman

Tickets: $15 in advance at the Rialto Box Office or ticketfly.com , $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Arizona Public Media, Reveille Men's Chorus and Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High.

Featuring: The Arroyo Players and Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School, with musical guest Crystal Stark.

What: The Arroyo Cafe Holiday Radio Show Ho Ho Ho.

'I'm Sorry Trump Spoof'

Written by Jay Taylor and sung to the Platters 1957 song "I’m Sorry.”

POTUS: I’m sorry for the things I’ve done

Don’t take away my Air Force One

I’m not above a reproach, but flying coach?

I’m sorry.

RESPONSE: He’s sorry

POTUS: You’re angry I stank up the joint

And over all the skanks I’ve boinked …

RESPONSE: He’s a skank boinker. Philanderer-in-chief

POTUS: … hey don’t I deserve a few perks?

You sanctimonious hypocritical monogamous jerks

I’m sorry

RESPONSE: He’s really, really sorry

POTUS: Please be kind and I know you’ll find that you can ease my pain

Please be fair, underneath this hair is a massive stable brain!

RESPONSE: (LAUGHTER)

POTUS: Please don’t attack my sanity … and vanity …

You’ll just upset Sean Hannity

RESPONSE: And Tucker and Laura and Lou … Dobbs

POTUS: Don’t put me out on the street, I’m losing the will to tweet …

RESPONSE: Thank you dear God …

POTUS: I’m sorry!!

RESPONSE: HE’S VERY, VERY, VERY SORRY!

POTUS: I hire only the best people. Two of them have never been tasered.