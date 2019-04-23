DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing Classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. May 2 and 9. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. May 2 and 9. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n’ roll, folk- rock and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. May 3. $12.50. 529-1000.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. 6:30 p.m. introductory lessons; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. May 4. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. May 7. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. May 10. $12.50. 529-1000.