COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Friends The Musical Parody — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Musical parody about TV show "Friends." 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 20. $24-$49. 547-3040.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. Leaky Faucets and Comic Chaos perform long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. April 20. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. April 26. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. The price of admission includes a three-course meal served right to your table. Prizes will be awarded to the guests that solve the crime. Noon-2 p.m. April 20. $38.95. 529-1000.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Wendell Berry, American novelist, poet, environmental activist, cultural critic, and farmer. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. April 25. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 25 and 26. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Spring Awakening — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Explores the complex journey from adolescence to adulthood of a dozen young people in 1891 Germany. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 26; 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 20 and 21. Through April 28. $20-$31. 621-1162.
Pima Theatre: Polaroid Stories — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tale of young people living on the street told through poetry and coarse street language. The story that unfolds and relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values. Contains explicit language. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 25 and 26; 2-4 p.m. April 21. Through April 28. $17. 206-6986.
UA Studio Series An Original Devised Piece — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Ensemble determines the central topic, does research and uses contemporary devising practices to turn their research into a play for the audience. Not suitable for children. 8-9:30 p.m. April 18-20; 2-3:30 p.m. April 21. $7. 621-1162.
Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the long-awaited and much anticipated re-staging of this beloved musical is here. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 19 and 20; 2-4 p.m. April 21. Last chance. $18. 887-6239.
Things I Know To Be True — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A beautiful and painfully perceptive portrait of a family and the frictions that arise when grown-up children try to push beyond the confines of their loving parents' expectations. 7:30-10 p.m. April 20, 23-26; 7-9:30 p.m. April 21. Through May 11. $25. 622-2823.
20th Century Blues by Susan Miller — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. A reunion, an argument, a ted talk, emotional mutiny and a bond that connects four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing and aging selves as they navigate through love, careers, children, and major world events. Appropriate for high school age and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 23-26. Through May 5. $35. 882-9721.
Eight 10s in Tucson: a 10 Minute Play Festival — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Eight original scripts, submitted by playwrights from around the country, combined to create a unique evening of entertainment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25 and 26. Through May 5. $18-$28. 401-3626.
Switzerland by Joanna Murray-Smith — Saint Francis at the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Author Patricia Highsmith hates everyone and just wants to be left alone. An emissary from her publisher arrives to beg her to write one more sequel to The Talented Mr. Ripley and he turns out to be more than a match for her iron will. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25 and 26. Through May 12. $25. 468-6111.
The Fantasticks — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. For general information about the show, please call 505-1856 or OVTheatrecompany@gmail.com. 6-8 p.m. April 25 and 26. Through April 28. $30. 529-1000.