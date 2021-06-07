Want to escape? Try these daycation options at Tucson-area resorts

Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort

Cost and what it gets you : For $55 for adults, $25 for kids, you get access to two pools, a kiddie splash pad and the resort’s monster 235-foot waterslide — one of the biggest water slides in the state. You can also order poolside eats from the resort’s Turquesa Latin Grill , and they throw in complimentary sunscreen in case you run out.

Omni Tucson National Resort

The cost and what you get: The Omni is best known as a golfer’s paradise with lush greens that once upon a time would be filled every winter with the latest crop of top pros. (Phil Mickelson, who last month shocked the golf world with his improbable PGA Championship win at the age of 50, played the Tucson Chrysler Classic in 1997 on that course.) But the resort’s sparkling blue Sweetwater outdoor pool is pretty snazzy as well. The pool deck sets against a stunning backdrop of the nearby Santa Catalina Mountains and the pool itself is a sparkling blue invitation to jump in and stay awhile. With the poolside cocktail service, that won’t be a hard ask for many guests. Day passes start at $35 for adults, $25 for kids, and it includes use of the resort’s tennis courts, sauna and whirlpool.