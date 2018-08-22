CONCERTS
Jazz and world
General Tchefary — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. African reggae. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 1. $5. 207-2429.
Smomid — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Utilizes instruments he designed, which emit both light and sound, to create highly charged multi-sensory performance experiences. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 1. $10. 884-0874.
Gertie & T.O. Boys — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Tohono O'odham Waila, traditional social music. Listen and dance to a variety of polkas, chotes, cumbias, mazurka, and kwalya. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 594-5295.
Popular, rock, country
Tribute to Santana Band: FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Homage to Carlos Santana. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. $15. 529-1000.
Country Classics — The Gaslight Music Hall. Kevin Sterner and The Strait Country Band. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1. $25. 529-1000.
The Greatest Love of All, The Whitney Houston Show — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $24. 547-3040.
Ice Cube — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 1. $30. 1-855-765-7829.
Joan Jett and The Blackhearts — AVA Amphitheater. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 2. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Wally and the Stragglers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Contemporary folk. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Free. 207-2429.
Bluegrass Jamboree — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass and The Titan Valley Warheads. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 3. $22.95. 886-9428.
The Josh Glenn Experiment — Monterey Court. One-man folk band. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 207-2429.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 207-2429.
Gin Blossoms with Big Head Todd and the Monsters — AVA Amphitheater. Alternative rock and pop. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
The Muffulettas — Monterey Court. Music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $5. 207-2429.
Dustin Lynch — AVA Amphitheater. Country. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $25. 1-855-765-7829.