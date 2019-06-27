OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Early Friday Morning Walk/Talks — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. A casual walk/talks through the Village of Tubac, and on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants and tell the human story of our 10,000 year presence here. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 5 and 12. 398-9571.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Ski Valley trailhead, Catalina Highway right at milepost 24.9 to Ski Valley parking lot. A 6 mile hike guided by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout then to a alpine meadow. Elevation gain of 1200 feet. Good physical condition required. No smoking. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 5. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 5, 6, 10-12. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 6 and 9. 733-5153.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. July 6. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. July 6. $5. 724-5375.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 2-5 with an adult companion. Online registration at pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 10. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. July 10. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. July 11. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Catalina Highway milepost 22.9 Sunset Trailhead. A 5.6 mile hike guided by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. Crosses Sabino Creek on the way up to Marshall saddle. Elevation gain of 900 feet. Beautiful hike for spotting wildflowers. No smoking. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12. 749-8700.
Nature to You Presents: Cool Summer Gardening — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana. Kids play with a sensory bin of seeds, plant a miniature forest scene, and get muddy making seed balls. Grown-ups create a summer bouquet, start a tray of seeds, and swap stories of summer parenting survival. Ages 3 and up accompanied by an an adult. 9-11 a.m. July 12. $18.75. 382-1950.
Wondering About the Wild Things — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Naturalist Jeff Babson shares, Moths: Amazing Unseen Diversity in an informative hour-long talk followed by a question-and-answer session on any nature topic. All ages. register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. July 12. $5. 724-5375.