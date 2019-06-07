KIDS STUFF
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or The alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. though July 26. Free. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Nature to You Presents: Water Play in the Garden — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana. Learn where water comes from by singing a water cycle song, reading local data, and pouring water on different surfaces of the Display Garden. Imagine with a fictional story, easy water games, and practical planning. Bring water-friendly clothes and a towel. Hydrating snack included. Class is taught outdoors. Ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult. 9-11 a.m. June 14. $18.75. 382-1950. maranaaz.gov.
Teen Escape Room: The Curse of the Golden Record — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. The Olden Ones were the music sensation of their time until a sinister secret drove them to insanity. You and your team will have 30 minutes to escape the room. A reward awaits those who solve the mystery. This event is for teens. Call 594-5580 to register. 2-4 p.m. June 14. Free. 594-5580.
Kids Night Out: Toy Story — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration required. 6-8 p.m. June 14. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. June 15. Free. 594-5200.
Babysitting Training — Drexel Heights Fire District- Training Classroom, 5030 S. Camino Verde. Includes CPR/AED/First Aid two-year card as well as classes like child care, poison prevention, home and fire safety, fire extinguishers, professionalism and resume building. Participants must bring a lunch. Ages 12-16. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19 and 20. $35. 883-4341. drexelfire.org.
D&D Beginner's Campaign — Oro Valley Public Library. No previous experience necessary. Pre-generated characters will be given out to all interested players. Limit 6-7 players. All other participants are welcome to enjoy the other activities and observe the game. This event is ages 12 to 19 only. 2-4 p.m. June 21. Free. 594-5580.