OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classes in the park. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and 26. 268-9030.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson's history. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20. 837-8119.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 21. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 21. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River, tour the 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Bring water and trail shoes. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 22. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 22. $5. 724-5375.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Sept. 24. 733-5158.
Behind-the-Scenes Terminal Tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 573-8187.
Ranch Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. 724-5375.
Birding — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 26. $5. 724-5375.