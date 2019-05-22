OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. 955-5200.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. June 1. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water and suitable footwear. 8-10 a.m. June 1. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. June 1. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, a snack and suitable footwear. 7-9 a.m. June 5. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Santa Catalina Mountains, Sunset Trailhead milepost 22.9 Catalina Highway. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist guided hike to the original Mt. Lemmon ski run. Easy hike has an elevation gain of only 200 feet. No pets or smoking. Higher elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch, plenty of water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7. 749-8700.