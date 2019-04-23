OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Canoa Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists and musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 2 and 9. 724-5375.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 10:15-11 a.m. May 3 and 10. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. May 4. 724-5375.
History Hike: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Tombstone. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. Limited shade, suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. May 4. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. May 4. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Stargazing — Agua Caliente Park. Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association volunteers provide an introduction to the night sky and set up telescopes for celestial viewing. Bring a lawn chair. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 4. Free. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. May 4. 724-5375.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through the ranch to learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10 a.m. May 8. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, a snack and suitable footwear. 7-9 a.m. May 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Desert Night Shift — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. May 10. 724-5375.