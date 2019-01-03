NIGHTLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother, Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 622-0351.
Backroads - The Ultimate Country Cover Band Live — The Frozen Cactus Bar, 5769 E. Speedway. Country cover band. 21 and up. 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 495-5136.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country from the 60s through the 90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 11. Free. 887-9027.
Velocity — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 80s, 90s and today. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 12. Free. 887-9027.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock and oldies from the 50s-80s. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 13. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 775-2337.
Side Show — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, pop rock, hard rock and dance. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 18. Free. 887-9027.