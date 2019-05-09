When it officially opens for the 2019 summer season on May 19, Phoenix's largest water park will have a new name.
But it will still offer half-price admission to Tucson residents, a practice initiated by the former operator Wet 'n' Wild after Tucson lost its lone water park Breakers in Marana in early 2018.
Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix this spring was rebranded Six Flags Hurricane Harbor after the Texas-based theme park operator bought the operating leases for five parks owned by Wet 'n' Wild's parent company EPR Properties. In addition to the Phoenix park, Six Flags in the deal last May acquired Darien Lake in Buffalo, New York; Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; and Wet'n'Wild SplashTown in Texas.
The park has been open weekends only since mid-March. It begins daily hours on May 19 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays — and regular seasonal hours — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, until 10 p.m. weekends — May 25 through July. In early August, when schools reopen, the park reverts back to weekends only through mid-October.
The Phoenix park's GM Donald Spiller said the new name comes with new improvements to the 35-acre park, which features more than 30 slides and attractions.
“Six Flags is investing in new theming and many other park enhancements to offer guests a bigger, better, wetter, island-getaway experience," Spiller said in a written release.
The affiliation with Six Flags, a nationally recognized theme park operator whose properties included California's Magic Mountain, has some interesting perks including the ability for members and season pass holders to get free admission to other Six Flags parks.
To get the discounted Tucson tickets, present your driver's license, college ID or utility bill at the gate and get in for $19.99 plus tax. You can order tickets online, as well, with the promo code Tucson.