 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is Arizona's favorite Halloween candy? This map has all the answers
web only top story

What is Arizona's favorite Halloween candy? This map has all the answers

Source: CandyStore.com.

The staff of candystore.com looked at bulk candy sales in all 50 states from 2007 to 2021. Find out what Arizonans have a sweet tooth for this Halloween. 

Note: This map may not be interactive when viewing it on a mobile device, so revisit this article on a laptop or desktop computer to get the full experience.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snoop Dogg mourning loss of mother Beverly Tate

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News