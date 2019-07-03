WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Reel Tucson: Mary Jane's Juke Joint — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Another wild open mic night for filmmakers, hosted by RewBee and Mary Jane and music by Soul Essential. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 11. $5. 207-9611.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. July 12. Free. 499-2518.
Rhythm Jax and Angel Diamond — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Soul and R&B. 7-10 p.m. July 12. Free. 207-2429.
Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. July 12 and 19. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — VFW Post 549, 8424 E. Old Spanish Trail. Classic rock and a little bit of country. 4-8 p.m. July 13. Free. 790-4626.
Magical Mystery and Project ZEP — Rockabilly’s grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Beatles and Led Zeppelin covers. 7-11 p.m. July 13. Free. 888-1900.
Red River — Empire Ranch, E. Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita. Screened outdoors at the historic Empire Ranch, where much of the film was shot in addition to other Southern Arizona locations. 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 13. Free. 322-5638.
Surf's Up: Beach Boys Tribute — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. July 15. $22.95. 886-9428.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. July 15. Free. 775-2337.
The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park, London — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. The Cure take the stage on a perfect July evening in London’s Hyde Park 2018 to deliver a set of songs celebrating four decades of music making. 7:30-9:45 p.m. July 16. $12. 322-5638.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and funk. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 17. Free. 628-8533.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. July 18. $5. 444-0439.
Looney Tunes On The Big Screen — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Live music, games and an outdoor screening of our zany kids fest tradition, Looney Tunes on the big screen. 6-9:15 p.m. July 19. Free. 322-5638.