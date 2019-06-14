WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. June 20. $5. 444-0439.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 21. Free. 628-8533.
Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. June 21 and 28. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British invasion. 7-11 p.m. June 22. Free. 888-1900.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Jazz and funk. 5-7 p.m. June 23. Free. 339-3494.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — The Mint, 3540 E. Grant Road. Americana. 3-4 p.m. June 23. Free. 881-9169.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 24. Free. 775-2337.
Paint Night at Copper Brothel Brewery — Copper Brothel Brewery, 3112 AZ-83, Sonoita. Relax, enjoy a pint or glass of wine, paint and create . 6-8 p.m. June 24. $22. 790-1100.