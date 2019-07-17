WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. New Naughty Words silk screens. $10 includes light snacks. Plus the cost of pottery. Games and prizes. BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. July 26. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. $7 cash only. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. Jan. 11-Dec. 27. $7. 444-0439.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Jazz and funk. 5-7 p.m. June 23 and July 28. Free. 339-3494.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 14-Dec. 30. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz and funk. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31. Free. 628-8533.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. June 6, 20, July 4,18, Aug. 1, 15, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5 and 19. $5. 444-0439.