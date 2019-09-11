WHEN THE SUN GOES DOWN
Harry Potter Trivia — Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Seven rounds of trivia, signature Harry Potter themed drink, heavy appetizers, wand duel and costume contest. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $25. 398-6451.
Virginia Cannon Presents: Thursday Night Live — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Singer/songwriters perform original songs in a round robin format. Then for the 3rd hour, a group is invited to perform original music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 207-2429.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia, Reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. Sept. 19. $5. 444-0439.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 628-8533.
The Goonies — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Rated PG. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 322-5638.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. Sept. 20 and 27. $7. 444-0439.
Dance Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Jazz, soul and blues. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $6. 207-2429.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Classic rock from the 50s through 80s. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 900-7866.
Velocity — Club Encore, 5851 E. Speedway. Rock. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $10. 247-3588.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 23. Free. 775-2337.
Scott H. Biram, Goddamn Gallows and Urban Pioneers — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 629-9211.
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Here's a chance to say it and paint it anyway you want. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Price does not include pottery. 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27. $10. 790-1100.
Pete Fine and Beyond Words — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Ages 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 327-2011.