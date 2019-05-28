CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. June 6. $23.95. 529-1000.
Help Me Make It Through The Night — The Gaslight Music Hall. Diane Van Deurzen, Lisa Otey and Grams and Krieger. 6-8 p.m. June 8. $25. 529-1000.
I Hear Music: Great Songs from Hollywood to Broadway — The Gaslight Music Hall. From the big screen to television, vocalists Armen Dirtadian, Liz Cracchiolo, and Juan Aguirre have picked their favorite tunes. 6-8 p.m. June 9. $25. 529-1000.
The Music of Merle Haggard — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. June 10. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The 2 Lazy 2 Ranch and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass Bands. 6-8 p.m. June 11. $12.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. June 12. Free. 529-1000.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — Sand Reckoner, 510 N. Seventh Ave. Jazz and funk. 6-9 p.m. June 14. Free. 339-3494.
Tejano Father’s Day: Texmaniacs with Boni Mauricio and LA 45 — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. 8-11 p.m. June 14. $20. 1-855-765-7829.