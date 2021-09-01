Where to celebrate Museum Day 2021 in and around Tucson

The Tucson Desert Art Museum is a nonprofit museum that opened in 2013 and is known for its “The Weavings of the Diné” collection that features pre-1940s Navajo textiles.

Some of the Desert Art Museum’s other exhibits include “Desert Hollywood,” which highlights iconic places in Arizona used for filming movies and television shows, and one that combines the stories of pioneer women with the history of undergarments worn during Arizona’s early days, called “Arizona Women Uncovered.”

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum

6300 N. Swan Road, degrazia.org

The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun was established in the early 1950s by Tucson artist Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia, who is best known for his art depicting the southwestern United States and the indigenous cultures of the region.

DeGrazia’s works are displayed in six permanent collections at the museum, along with smaller rotating collections such as “DeGrazia’s Superstition Mountain Collection,” which is open now through January.

Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum

5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, bisbeemuseum.org