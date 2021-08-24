Where to celebrate Museum Day 2021 in and around Tucson

Museums throughout Arizona, including three in Tucson, will take part in Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day on Sept. 18, 2021.

Visitors can download one ticket per email address that will give two people free general admission to one of more than 1,000 participating museums, zoos and cultural institutions across the country.

Whether you want to stay in Tucson or take a day trip, here are 10 places to go to celebrate Museum Day this year:

Arizona History Museum

Arizona History Museum's newest exhibit is "Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space," which is open until Nov. 30, 2021.

Visitors can also check out several other exhibits, including ones focused on the life and accomplishments of Barry Goldwater, the resilience of the Tucson community in the wake of tragedy and the evolution of transportation in Arizona.