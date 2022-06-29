Where to see fireworks in Tucson this Fourth of July

Food, fun and fireworks are right around the corner as Southern Arizona communities prepare for July 4.

Here’s a roundup of what to expect.

‘A’ Mountain

The annual Tucson fireworks display on “A” Mountain almost didn’t happen this year because of supply chain issues, according to city spokesman Andrew Squire.

Those issues have since been resolved, so the show will go on, starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The fireworks are free and can be seen from all over the downtown area. Parking Lot B at the Tucson Convention Center, the west lot off of West Cushing Street and South Granada Avenue, will be open starting at 4 p.m. for community members to view the show. Food trucks will be on-site starting at 7 p.m.

Marana

Marana is kicking things off a day early on Sunday, July 3.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be other attractions, including a splash pad, field games, inflatables, exhibitors, a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club and an instrument petting zoo, where people will have the opportunity to handle different instruments.

The parking lot at the park opens at 4 p.m., and additional spots can be found around the nearby Arizona Pavilions shopping center. There will also be a shuttle service for handicapped guests only. More info: tucne.ws/1kss

Oro Valley

Oro Valley is hosting its first in-person Fourth of July event since the pandemic began, but, due to a shortage of fireworks, the town will be putting on a laser light show instead.

The celebration will take place at James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia, from 5 to 9 p.m. Activities will include jumping castles, face painting, a beer garden, food trucks, kids crafts, a photo booth and lawn games.

The Petty Breakers, a Tom Petty cover band, will perform during the day, and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, located at the park, will be open until 8 p.m. The laser show will begin at 9 p.m.

Parking will be available next door at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia. Info: tucne.ws/1ksu

Sahuarita

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes will take place at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The night will open up with the Rolling Thunder parade at 4:30 p.m., followed by live music, a car show and food trucks, all open until 9 p.m. when fireworks and laser shows light up the sky.

The city is expecting about 8,000 people. Info: facebook.com/SahuaritaParksandRecreation

Kino Sports Complex

If you like fireworks and soccer, you should head over to Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, this Sunday, July 3.

At Kino, the festivities will kick off with a soccer game between FC Tucson and Albuquerque Sol FC at 7:30 p.m. The match will be followed by a fireworks show.

Parking around the stadium will be limited. There will be some spots available on the south side of Kino Sports Complex. Fans are encouraged to stop there and walk over the Ajo Way bridge to get to the north stadium. Tickets are $10 at fctucson.com/tickets and $7 at any Eegee’s restaurant. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.

Casino del Sol

Casino del Sol is wrapping its fireworks in with its 28th anniversary on Sunday, July 3, starting at 8:30 p.m.

The casino is at 5655 W. Valencia Road. Admission is free. More info: tucne.ws/1kt8.

