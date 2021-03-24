While coastal trips are off, seafood is still on the menu throughout Tucson

Owner Benjamin Galaz, together with his executive chef, Claudia López Búrquez, strived to create original seafood dishes for the restaurant that touched on cuisine from countries like Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica and Chile, but were distinctly their own.

Among the offerings is El Berraco’s octopus entree, grilled in a Josper charcoal oven with mesquite to give it that Southwest flavor.

The restaurant’s signature dish is known as La Catedral (The Cathedral), a stacked sampler of scallops, shrimp, octopus, tuna, avocado, mango and pineapple.

“Each layer is a different flavor,” Galaz said. “People like to share this dish.”

El Berraco, which carries a nautical theme right down to the submarine schematics on the walls, is a far cry from Galaz’s other venture, the wildly popular BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs with locations on North First Avenue and South 12th Avenue.

Galaz first launched El Berraco in 2016. A world traveler, he enjoyed seeing what new and interesting concepts he could find in the cities he visited.

“A lot of restaurants in Tucson that serve seafood have used the same recipes for 30, 40 years and never change them,” he said. “We wanted to offer something different.”