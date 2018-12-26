CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Tucson Jazz Festival: Joey Alexander and the Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Jazz pianist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $29-$49. 428-4853.
Popular, rock, country
Brian Berggoetz — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk rock and blues. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3. Free. 207-2429.
Sons of the Pioneers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Western. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3, 4, 6 and 7; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 6. $25-$35. 529-1000.
British Invasion: Rock and Roll Across the Pond — The Gaslight Music Hall. Saluting hit makers across the Atlantic. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 5. $25. 529-1000.
Lukie D — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Pop, R&B and reggae. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 5. $22. 740-1000.
Michael P and the Gullywashers — Monterey Court. Honky-tonk, rockabilly, and rock'n'roll. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 207-2429.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. 5:30-7:30. Jan. 9. Free. 529-1000.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 207-2429.
ROH's Rockin' Fossil Show — Monterey Court. Covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 9. $5. 207-2429.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 207-2429.
Jackie Evancho — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Whose Blues — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 207-2429.
Paul Thorn Band — 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern American. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $28-$32. 440-4455.