Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Group discussion with widows and widowers. Free. 884-4570.
- Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 20. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 22. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.