HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 14. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 14. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. A six week interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Learn to manage symptoms, use relaxation techniques, the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and more. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410.