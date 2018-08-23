Massage Therapy for Stroke Recovery — HealthSouth Rehabilitation Institute, 2650 N. Wyatt Drive. 18 and up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27. $60. 429-1250. mindbodycontinuinged.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. Jan. 8, 2018-April 29, 2019. Free. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, TUCSON. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. May 1-Dec. 18. Excluding Sept. 11, 18 and Oct. 30. Free. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.