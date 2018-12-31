HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 8. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Understanding Stroke — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn how to recognize stroke and what to do if someone is having one. Discussion led by Misty Thompson, Neuro ICU nurse. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 10. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park - Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. John Minor MD, partner of the SPARCC Sports Medicine will lead the walk. One to two mile walk on level ground. 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 12. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.
The Support Group for Facial Pain — TMC - Marshall Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Support group with speakers and discussion. 10 a.m.- noon. Jan. 12. 1-352-888-4646.