HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — Group discussion and support. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Miller-Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. April 15.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find and receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
CBD: What is it, how can it help with Parkinson symptoms? — PWR! Gym | Parkinson Wellness Recovery, 140 W. Fort Lowell Road. Micaela Hornstein explains what CBD is, how it works in the body, and how it affects someone with Parkinson’s. 4-5:30 p.m. April 18. 591-5346. pwr4life.org.