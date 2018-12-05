CONCERT
Classical
Patronato’s Christmas — Mission San Xavier del Bac, 1950 W. San Xavier Road. Sons of Orpheus and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus raises funds for The Patronato, a nonprofit organization devoted to restoring and preserving Mission San Xavier for future generations. Ages 9 and up. 8-9 p.m. Dec. 13. $100. 407-6130. patronatosanxavier.org.
Arizona Repertory Singers Winter Concerts — Choral music by Thomas Juneau, Fahad Siadot, and Jonathan Dove's thrilling "Seek him that maketh the seven stars." We'll also perform seasonal audience favorites like "Lo, how a rose e'er blooming" and "What sweeter music" by John Rutter. $18 in advance, $20 at door. 490-9057. arsingers.org.
- St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14.
- Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Christmas Kaleidoscope — Sonoran Bells with a musical kaleidoscope of handbell fun. 405-3210. sonoranbells.org.
- Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4502 W. Ajo Way. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $10 suggested donation.
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 16. Free.
Horns A Plenty Christmas — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road. Music for the holidays and unique works for horn. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 1-414-331-6875. facebook.com.
Tucson Guitar Society Orchestra in Concert — Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. All guitar orchestra works by Stephen Goss, conducted by Jose Luis Puerta. Special guests, Trio Camino with David Grimes, Michael Nigro, and Gregory Newton, joined for one set by percussionist David Perez. 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 15. Donations appreciated. 342-0022. tucsonguitarsociety.org.
Mister Bing's Happy Holidays Supper Club — Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Dancing, dinner and a floor show. 21 and up. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16. $99 includes cocktail hour, dinner and show. 901-1342. haciendadelsol.com.
Sonora Winds Concert — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Sleigh Ride, A Christmas Festival, Russian Christmas Music, The Eighth Candle, Hannukah Festival, The Polar Express, O Come All Ye Faithful, a new wild piece entitled Journey to Planet X(Mas), and an audience sing a long. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 850-2523.
DANCE
Ballet Rincon presents The Nutcracker Ballet! — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary An Cleveland Way. Featured guest artists Rick Wamer, Ross Freeman and Marquez Johnson. Pre-show lobby performance of seasonal music by The Vail Youth Symphony, Brice Winston and more. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $18. 574-2804. facebook.com.
Callings — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Modern dance with physical theater and acrobatic stilts. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 15. $25 for one ticket; $45 for two. 272-9041. flamchen.com.
A Southwest Nutcracker — Tucson Convention Center Music Hall, 260 S. Church St. The live orchestra, lovely costumes and beautiful, professionally designed sets. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $$32-38. 886-1222. tucsonregionalballet.org.