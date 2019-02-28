FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention — Old Tucson Studios, 201 W. Kinney Road. Steampunk convention and festival that takes place in a western-themed town and amusement park. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8-10. $53. wildwestcon.com.
Friday Night Food Truck Party — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Music, dancing, happy hour and more. 5-10 p.m. March 8. Free. 298-1983. medellavina.com.
Future Innovators' Night — Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Hands-on science activities, interactive demonstrations, meet the bright young minds in Southern Arizona, experience the top 2,000 projects that will change our future and win a science raffle basket. 5:30-8 p.m. March 8. Free. 273-8259. sarsef.org.
Habitat Tucson's 2019 Women Build — Minton Court, 312 E. Yavapai Road. Women Build brings community members together from all walks of life to build stronger safer, and more equitable housing. Ages 16 and up to volunteer to build. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9. Free. 326-1217. habitattucson.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. March 9. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Heritage Fair — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, artisans, antiques, music, dancers, local produce, 4H animals, ranch demonstrations, lectures and Canoa Lake. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 9. Free. 724-5220. webcms.pima.gov.
Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts: mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. A light Mexican style lunch will be provided as well as ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Identity Theft — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn the warning signs, how criminals get the information, when to give out a Social Security Number/when to avoid it, how to protect yourself and where to go for help. For adults. 2-3 p.m. March 9. Free. 594-5580.
TACO Team Presents: Captain Marvel, benefit for Emerge Center — Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road. Screening of "Captain Marvel." Proceeds benefiting Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse. 2 p.m. cocktail hour. Food and beverage purchased during the movie Roadhouse will donate 12 percent towards the cause. 2-5 p.m. March 9. $20. 468-7980. eventbrite.com.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. March 9. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
WOOFstock and Adopt-A-Thon — Reid Park Bandshell, 900 S. Randolph Way. The public is encouraged to “dress up” in 60’s attire including tie-dye, bell bottoms and more. Dogs for adoption from many area shelters. MC’s for the event include Frank and Larry Mac from KLPX FM and Meredith from MIXfm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10. Free. 345-2801. thetucsondog.com.
Gran Fondo Block Party — Ten55 Brewing and Sausage House, 110 E. Congress St. Beer, brats and live music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Diabetes Association Arizona. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10. Free. 777-7877. facebook.com.
GPD Toy Train Museum Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor/outdoor toy train layouts, educational train exhibits including a Rio Grande Caboose and a kid -operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. Donations accepted. 12:30-4:30 p.m. March 10. Free. 888-2222. facebook.com.
Kosher Potluck Dance — JCC, 3800 E. River Road. DJ plays oldies but goodies. 5-7 p.m. $5. 833-7729.
City of Fun Carnival — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. There will be approximately 12-15 rides, three food wagons, and six game booths. 5-10 p.m. March 14, 20 and 21; 4-11 p.m. March 15-17, 22-24. $30. 572-1122. premiumoutlets.com.