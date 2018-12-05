Cloud Soup

“Cloud Soup” is a new piece by Wolfe Bowart that combines illusion, comedy and multimedia.

Who needs words when you’ve got Wolfe Bowart?

The physical theater artist (he uses his face, body and props to tell the story) brings his “Cloud Soup” to the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre from Dec. 6-9 and Jan. 10-13.

Bowart has performed around the world, and gained a good amount of fans in the process. And accolades, such as this from an Australian newspaper: “The sheer amount of invention is staggering. Bowart, like a one-man circus, is unfailingly charming, clever and adroit.”

“Cloud Soup” is a new piece by Bowart. Using illusion, comedy and multimedia, it tells the story of an adventure-hungry tailor who finds the pile of clothing at his feet can provide what he wants.

Bowart lives in Tucson but travels with his shows frequently. This is a rare opportunity to see him work his magic.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at the Scoundrel & Scamp in the Historic Y, 738. N. Fifth Ave. (Enter from the parking lot behind the building.) Tickets are $28, with discounts for students, teachers and children.

For more information, call 448-3300 or go to scoundrelandscamp.org.

Contact reporter Kathleen Allen at kallen@tucson.com or 573-4128.