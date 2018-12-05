Who needs words when you’ve got Wolfe Bowart?
The physical theater artist (he uses his face, body and props to tell the story) brings his “Cloud Soup” to the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre from Dec. 6-9 and Jan. 10-13.
Bowart has performed around the world, and gained a good amount of fans in the process. And accolades, such as this from an Australian newspaper: “The sheer amount of invention is staggering. Bowart, like a one-man circus, is unfailingly charming, clever and adroit.”
“Cloud Soup” is a new piece by Bowart. Using illusion, comedy and multimedia, it tells the story of an adventure-hungry tailor who finds the pile of clothing at his feet can provide what he wants.
Bowart lives in Tucson but travels with his shows frequently. This is a rare opportunity to see him work his magic.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at the Scoundrel & Scamp in the Historic Y, 738. N. Fifth Ave. (Enter from the parking lot behind the building.) Tickets are $28, with discounts for students, teachers and children.
For more information, call 448-3300 or go to scoundrelandscamp.org.