OUTDOOR AND RECREATIONS
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 27. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. 749-8700.
Holiday Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Auto tours every 30 minutes starting at 5 p.m. Cookies and cider at the visitors center. Call for reservations. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 27. 733-5153.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A stroll in the garden to learn how desert plants and animals are able to weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Dec. 27. 733-5158.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27-29. 955-5200.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 mile hike that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Reservations required. 3-6 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. A 1.6 mile hike with one small hill climb. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 28. 733-5153.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 29, 30, Jan. 3 and 4. 377-5060.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. Learn about a variety of Cholla cactus and their relationship to the desert. Suitable footwear. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 29. 733-5153.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 29. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together on a 1.5 mile walk. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Dec. 29. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Walking tour of historic buildings, corrals and special exhibits. All ages. 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 29. 724-5220.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Dec. 30. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Learn the story of the Saguaro with a Ranger talk. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 30. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 30. 664-4133.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 31. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Dec. 31. 733-5153.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 2. 749-8700.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 3. 724-5375.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 3. 733-5153.