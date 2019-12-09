TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Dec. 16 and 19. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Movements can be adapted for all levels of mobility, including seated. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Dec. 17. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention-Advanced — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. $35/month or $10/day. 9:15-10:15 a.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. $35. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18. $10. 742-4600.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Increase muscle strength, improve immune function and gain mental focus all while improving balance to prevent falls. 11 a.m.-noon. Dec. 20. $27. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Dec. 21. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Slow-Flow Hatha Yoga — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church (chapel room), 8625 E. Tanque Verde Road. All body types. Beginners welcome. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 and 19. $8. 1-603-365-7828. sarahparentyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. 17. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 21. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations. Two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.