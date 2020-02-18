Workout ideas for Feb. 24-March 1

YOGA
Yoga to build bones and peace of mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Simple yoga. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 24 and 26. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Feb. 25, 27. $11. 300-4378.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 25. $20. 299-3000.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 25. Free. 490-5500.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Men — Mindful Yoga Studio. Non-competitive, beginner-friendly yoga with emphasis on posture, strength-building and breathing. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 27. $11. 300-4378.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Great for middle-age to seniors, cyclists, runners and anyone with tight muscles or needing help to reduce stress or anxiety. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 29. $11. 300-4378.
Goat Yoga — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 29. $15 in advance; $20 day of. 298-1983.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. March 1. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Feb. 24 and 27. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi with Monk Yun Rou — Tucson Jewish Community Center. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Feb. 25 and 27. $20. 1-954-695-1877.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Age 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 26. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Beginners welcome. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Feb. 29. $10. 955-5200.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays.$20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Capoeira Jr | Precapoeira 6 Week Session — Movement Culture. Ages 3 and up. 4-4:45 p.m. Feb. 26; 3-4 p.m. Feb. 29. $65. 603-8043.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Free Your Fascia — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 930 N. Stone Ave. Learn to unwind tension through a series of guided movements and modifications. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $10. 390-0379.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. $18. 204-3830.