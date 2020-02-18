Workout ideas for Feb. 24-March 1

Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Feb. 29. $10. 955-5200.

MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION

Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26. $40. 603-8043.

Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays.$20; $95 a month. 419-7837.