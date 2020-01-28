Workout ideas for Feb. 3-9

TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve, balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Feb. 3 and 6. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Tai Chi for Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Basics for better balance. Beginners welcome. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while improving balance, range of motion and flexibility. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes, beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Feb. 8. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Yoga to build bones and peace of mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Simple yoga. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and 5. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Feb. 4 and 6. $11. 300-4378.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 4. Free. 490-5500.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga at The JCC (Jewish Community Center) — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4. $20. 299-3000.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. $11. 300-4378.
Goat Yoga — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 8, 9. $15 in advance; $20 day of. 298-1983.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 9. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Meditation — Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Join us for an hour-long group sit led by your peers. Occasionally, a trained facilitator will be present to lead a session. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb 4. Free. 594-5305.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Adult Soccer League — Kino Sports Complex South, 2500 E. Ajo Way, Sahuarita. European style soccer experience. Co-ed and men's leagues playing 7 versus 7 on half-size soccer fields. 6-9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6. $560. 255-2188.
Belly Dance Foundational Movements — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn basics such as posture, muscle identification, and cultural concepts. Drop-ins welcome. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 272-1299.