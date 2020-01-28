Workout ideas for Feb. 3-9

YOGA

Yoga to build bones and peace of mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Simple yoga. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and 5. $8. 490-4012.

Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Feb. 4 and 6. $11. 300-4378.

Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 4. Free. 490-5500.

Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga at The JCC (Jewish Community Center) — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4. $20. 299-3000.