Workout ideas for Feb. 17-23

Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 22. $11. 300-4378.

Goat Yoga — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Have fun while working out. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 22 and 23. $15 in advance; $20 day of. 298-1983.

Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 23. $20. 1-503-507-8639.

MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION

Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 17 and 19. $40. 603-8043.