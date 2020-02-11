Workout ideas for Feb. 17-23

TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Feb. 17, 20. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Age 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 19. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. Feb. 28. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Yoga to build bones and peace of mind — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Simple yoga. 9-10 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 and 19. $8. 490-4012.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Feb. 18 and 20. $11. 300-4378.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Feb. 18. Free. 490-5500.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18. $20. 299-3000.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
Yoga for Men — Mindful Yoga Studio. Non-competitive, beginner-friendly yoga with emphasis on posture, strength-building and breathing. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20. $11. 300-4378.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 22. $11. 300-4378.
Goat Yoga — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Have fun while working out. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 22 and 23. $15 in advance; $20 day of. 298-1983.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 23. $20. 1-503-507-8639.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Feb. 17 and 19. $40. 603-8043.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
Meditation — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Join us for an hour-long group sit led by your peers. Occasionally, a trained facilitator will be present to lead a session. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb 18. Free. 594-5305.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837.
BELLY DANCE TO FITNESS
All-Levels Belly Dance Class — Xanadu Dance Studio, 2408 N. Loretta Drive. All-levels class to learn and improve on technique and work towards linking movements together into smooth combinations. Ages 16 and up. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. $12. 261-0216.
Shimmy & Shine: Belly Dance Fitness — Xanadu Dance Studio. Low impact, high intensity class will help strengthen your entire body through fun and challenging belly dance inspired movement. Ages 16 and up. 9-10 a.m. Feb. 22,. $12. 261-0216.
All-Levels Belly Dance — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave. All-levels class. Ages 16 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $12. 261-0216.
Belly Dance Foundational Movements — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn basics such as posture, muscle identification, and cultural concepts. Drop-ins are welcome. 1-2 p.m. Feb 23. $15. 272-1299.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Free Your Fascia — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 930 N. Stone Ave. Learn to unwind tension through a series of guided movements and modifications. Ages 16 and up. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $10. 390-0379.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays. $18. 204-3830.
Flex Friday HIIT Workout with The Gym of Tucson — Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin Ste 160. Hosted by The Gym of Tucson Team. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21. $10 for class and a beverage. 268-8543.
Petanque in the Park — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Learn and play. 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Free. 664-4133.
Doonya: The Bollywood Workout — Floor Polish Dance + Fitness. High energy, dance and conditioning class. Ages 12 and up. 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 23. $7. 539-0398.